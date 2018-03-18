11 Israelis indicted over unreported UBS Swiss accounts

The Israel State Attorney's Office's taxation and economics department has filed additional indictments against 11 suspects in the UBS Swiss bank affair. The indictments are for concealing income in the bank from their investments. The offenses attributed to the accused include fraud, deceit; omitting income from a tax return; and filing a false return.

One of the indictments was filed as part of a plea bargain on failing to report income from a return.

The indictments filed were against businesspeople, lawyers, and salaried employees for not reporting income varying from hundreds of thousands of shekels to NIS 5 million.

The cases involved concern accounts in which the money deposited was not originally taxable (inheritances and gifts). The offenses involve the concealment of the account itself and of income from interest, dividends, and securities allegedly committed by the accused.

The indictments follow earlier indictments in the affair filed over the past year, including indictments against former On Clinic owners Boris Weissman and Avissar Weissman, Meron Neeman, Moshe Rachamut, and Arik Israeli for fraud under the Income Tax Ordinance and money laundering.

The cases were investigated by the Tax Authority Assessors Investigative Unit for Haifa and the Northern District, and are being handled by Advocate Noga Blickstein Shchory from the State Attorney's Office taxation and economics department.