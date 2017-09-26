11,600 new homes for Nahariya

The state has signed another roof agreement with a local authority. The Ministry of Construction and Housing today reported the signing of a roof agreement between the state and the Nahariya municipality for the construction of 11,600 new housing units with a budget of NIS 1.7 billion.

The northern Mediterranean coastal city currently has a population of 55,000.

Under the agreement, 9,800 new housing units will be marketed in Nahariya in 2017-2019, together with commercial and business space, on four sites located on state-owned land. The Ministry of Construction and Housing added that the Local Planning and Building Commission was likely to approve an additional 1,717 housing units under the planning and building regulations.

The Ministry of Construction and Housing also announced, "In addition to the new housing units, public institutions will also be built in the city, including synagogues, schools, kindergartens, community centers, and sports facilities. The total budget is NIS 1.7 billion, including an estimated NIS 1.4 billion in development work, NIS 225 million for public institutions, and NIS 110 million for upgrading old buildings. The Ministry of Transport is also allocating NIS 270 million in a five-year plan."

Minister of Construction and Housing Major General (res.) Yoav Galant today said, "The roof agreement in Nahariya constitutes another step in a series of measures led by the Ministry of Construction and Housing on behalf of the outlying areas. Bolstering and developing Israel's northern cities is of crucial importance. This agreement comes on top of a series of roof agreements that we have led in recent years that are dramatically shortening the time needed for development and giving a substantial boost to the city and its resident."

