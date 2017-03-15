1,250 homes approved for Kiryat Ono

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Commission has approved for validation a plan for the Savyon Junction neighborhood in Kiryat Ono that includes 1,250 housing units.

The plan, located in southern Kiryat Ono near Highway 461 and the planned Tel Aviv light rail purple line, includes development of 350,000 sq.m. in commercial and business space for Kiryat Ono. This area, located along Highway 461, will be an important element in the city's economic development.

Extensive commercial and business development is also planned in the area south of Highway 461 in the Or Yehuda municipal jurisdiction, with the aim of turning Highway 461 from a traffic artery into an active municipal backbone.

The plan zones 200 dunam (50 acres) as open space for all of the residents, reinforces the network of green arteries in the area, and provides accessibility to centers, such as Ariel Sharon Park and the Ramat Gan Safari, for pedestrians and bicycle riders.

Kiryat Ono, whose current population is 40,000, is considered an urban renewal pioneer in Israel. Density in the town has increased over the past decade, arousing criticism from the residents, especially those complaining about exceptional traffic congestion in the city center. Mayor Israel Gal told "Globes" that within nine years, the city's population would expand to 50,000, but the actual plan for the area is likely to expand its population to a far greater extent, due among other things to the removal of the Tel Hashomer IDF base and the construction of tens of thousands of housing units on the site.

The plan was designed by the Amario Majus architectural firm and submitted by the Kiryat Ono Local Planning and Building Commission and Israel Land Authority (ILA).

