15 Israeli defense cos present at Washington's AUSA

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) is one of 15 Israeli companies presenting its systems at the AUSA exhibition in Washington DC this week. IAI's products include the TopGun artillery fuse, which performs correction of the ballistic trajectory in the air against pre-determined targets. Steering is carried out by miniature avionics controlled deflectors contained in the fuse, making the shell precise enough for urban warfare and reducing the risk of collateral damage to civilians and others not involved in the conflict. Israel Military Industries Ltd. (IMI Systems), for example, will present products already being used by the IDF and adapted for US military needs. These include a 120 millimeter shell used by the IDF but reduced to 105 millimeters to suit US army lightweight tanks. Precise rockets with a range of tens of miles have been adapted so that they are more mobile and easily and swiftly deployed by the US military.

Many of the products on show from Israeli companies are for homeland security with the major rise in global terrorism. Ministry of Defense SIBAT – the International Defense Cooperation Agency head Brig. Gen. (res.) Michel Ben-Baruch said, "The world is allocating more and more resources to coping with the threat of terrorism, which is weighing on the personal security of the public. Israel has been coping with these threats for many years and has developed and operates the means with proven effectiveness and these are attractive to the US and overall markets."

Beeper will unveil wide band communications networks that can be set up in areas undergoing an emergency. ACS will present smart carriers for hand grenades, which are already being used by some special forces in the US, and Magal Security Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: MAGS; TASE: MAGS) will present unique solutions for protecting airports and strategic installations.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 8, 2017

