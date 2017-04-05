1,800 new homes for Abu Ghosh

The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Commission, headed by Dalit Zilber, has decided to approve an outline plan for the village of Abu Ghosh. The plan includes an addition of 1,800 housing units, tens of thousands of square meters of business and tourism space, and open and built-up public space by 2040. The village currently has 6,500 residents, and the plan is designed to accommodate a future population of 12,000 residents.

The outline plan assumes planning infrastructure for Abu Ghosh's growth as a high-quality municipal community and commercial and cultural focus for the residents of the surrounding area, while preserving its unique character. The plan, led by an inter-ministerial committee, with participation from government ministries and representatives of the local council, was aimed at making Abu Ghosh a high-quality residential town and a unique tourist and commercial attraction in the heart of the country.

Abu Ghosh's location between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, its special topographical structure, and its pastoral appearance are a factor in the community's growth. The plan is based on the recognition that a majority of the village's population share special characteristics, and the community structure requires creative planning solutions. The plan strikes the proper balance between maintaining the town's special character and construction and expansion.

In the framework of the plan, the main street, Hashalom Road, will become a commercial and business center, while preserving the ancient village and its tourist aspects. The plan includes construction of new residential neighborhoods, a business district in the northwestern part of the town, a neighborhood park at the entrance to the town from Highway 1, and an archeological park in the northern part of the town.

Yair Avigdor – Architecture and Urban Design drew up the plans.

