1,900 Bnei Brak housing units approved

The National Planning and Building Committee for Priority Residential Sites today approved for deposit a new plan with potential for construction of 1,900 housing units in north Bnei Brak. The Israel Land Authority (ILA) is promoting the plan through Merhav Iski Tel Aviv and project manager Uri Hurvitz, in cooperation with the Bnei Brak municipality. The architect for the plan is Eli First.

The plan relates to a site located north of Bnei Brak's municipal area and Em Hamoshavot Road, west of Highway 4, and south of the Yarkon River. In addition to residential construction, the plan offers business and income-producing commercial space. The site is close to the Bnei Brak railway station and the future Greater Tel Aviv light rail Red Line.

According to the plan the average space of a housing unit will be 90 square meters, and 20% of the housing units offered in the plan will be small ones.

The ILA said today, "The construction outline in the plan is designed to create environmentally friendly traffic connections and passages in order to ensure continuity between the built-up municipal space from the south to Yarkon Park in the north. This continuity includes building a bridge and partial roofing of Road 491 and the railway tracks. In many areas in the plan, a mix of uses along the streets is planned aimed at generating urban intensity through commercial facades and the inclusion of public buildings, while taking advantage of the different levels in the plan."

ILA planning department director Rafi Elmaliach said, "The plan is in the heart of a high-demand area. It facilitates a solution for the haredi (ultra-Orthodox Jewish) population seeking better housing, and a new population wanting to live in the city. The plan is geared to the needs of the sector and the city, with full cooperation from the Bnei Brak mayor."

