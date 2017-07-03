2017 record electricity consumption as heat wave peaks

Today's heat wave led to record-breaking electricity consumption, with nationwide consumption reaching 12,708 megawatts by 2:49 PM. This broke the previous day's record consumption of 12,438 megawatts, a record for 2017, by 3:03 PM.

These figures are lower than the record consumption of 12,907 megawatts recorded in September 2015. Up until the past two days, the second highest daily consumption of electricity was 12,202 megawatts, recorded in August last year.

Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) (TASE: ELEC.B22) said that it had produced 75% of the electricity consumed today, while the private producers had been responsible for 25%. At the peak hour today, the IEC system management unit had an available reserve of 1,500 megawatts.

