212 Jerusalem homes to be built over green line

For the first time since President Trump's inauguration in January, major construction in Jerusalem neighborhoods over the green line is set to be approved, Army Radio (Galei Tzahal) reported this morning.

The Jerusalem Local Planning and Construction Committee will this morning approve construction of 212 housing units in the northern Jerusalem neighborhoods of Pisgat Zeev as well as ultra-Orthodox Ramat Shlomo on the Shuafat ridge. Both neighborhoods are in East Jerusalem, which was won by Israel from Jordan during the Six Day War in June 1967.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 19, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017