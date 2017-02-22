2,450 homes approved for Hod Hasharon

Following years of planning and opposition proceedings, the Central District Planning and Building Commission in the Ministry of Internal Affairs Planning Administration has announced its approval of the Beit Hanaara plan in Hod Hasharon. The plan provides for construction of 2,450 housing units, 20% of which will have less than 80 sq.m. in space.

The plan involves a 620-dunam (155-acre) site in the Kfar Hadar area in western Hod Hasharon, north of Hapardess Street and south of Habanim Street. The plan includes 185 dunam (46.25 acres) of public space and construction of a park that will be connected to Four Seasons Park.

120 dunam (30 acres) of the land is owned by the Tel Aviv municipality - an enclave inside the municipal jurisdiction of Hod Hasharon. The rest of the land is owned by private individuals.

Beit Hanaara, which was a boarding school for youth at risk for decades, closed down in 2003. The building has since been mostly unused.

Among other things, the plan features preservation of historic buildings located on the Beit Hanaara site, including the Shifer School building, water towers, and old trees.

The Hod Hasharon Local Planning and Building Committee originated the plan, which was prepared by architect Eden Barre of the Barre-Levie architectural firm. The process of approving the plan involved hearing many objections submitted by parties outside the plan who object to it on principle, private owners of rights, and the Tel Aviv municipality, who claimed that their rights were being violated.

It is believed that the Tel Aviv municipality will publish a tender for the sale of its rights in the land to developers.

