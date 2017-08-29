2.5 million pass through BG Airport in August

The number of passengers passing through Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in August is likely to reach 2.5 million, 18% more than in August 2016. The upsurge is projected to continue in September, with more than two million passengers on international flights passing through the airport.

The total number of passengers on international flights passing through Ben Gurion Airport is expected to set an all-time record of over 20 million in 2017, 18% more than in 2016. The increase is attributable to a massive increase in flights by low-cost airlines, with a larger supply of routes. The low-cost segment at Ben Gurion Airport expanded by 25%, with more than 1.5 million passengers traveling on low-cost flights this year, amounting to 15% of all passenger traffic exiting on international flights.

In addition to people going on overseas vacations on Rosh Hashanah, thousands of Breslover Hasidim will fly to Uman, Ukraine on September 17-19. Ben Gurion Airport is making preparations with a reinforced staff, and is recommending that passengers come to the airport four hours before the scheduled takeoff.

It is recommended that passengers do early check-in from home on the website of the airline or the Ben Gurion Airport website. Most of the flights to Uman are by Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd., Wind Rose, Arkia Airlines Ltd., Air Ukraine, Dart Limited, Yan Air, Atlas Jet, and El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) subsidiary UP.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on August 29, 2017

