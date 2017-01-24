2,500 homes approved for Judea and Samaria

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Defense Avigdor Liberman have approved the construction of 2,500 new homes in Judea and Samaria (West Bank). In a joint statement published by the two, they explained that the decision was in response to housing needs and the continued daily routine in the area.

As part of the agreement between Netanyahu and Liberman, it was decided that most of the homes will be built in existing settlement blocs.

100 new homes will be built in Beit El and other neighborhoods for those vacated from Migron in accordance with commitments to the High Court of Justice. 902 homes will be built in Ariel, 652 in Givat Zeev, 112 in Maaleh Adumim, 154 in Oranit, 385 in Shomron, 78 in Alfei Menashe, 87 in Beitar Illit, 86 in Mate Binyamin, 21 in Efrat, and 4 in Gush Etzion.

Netanyahu tweeted, "We are building and we will continue to build." Liberman tweeted, "We are back to routine in Judea and Samaria."

At the same time, Liberman plans submitting to the cabinet for approval a plan to build a joint industrial zone for Israelis and Palestinians in the village of Tarkumia near Hebron. Liberman said it would be one of the largest such industrial zones.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 24, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017