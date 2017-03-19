First-ever apartments approved for Kfar Shmaryahu

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Commission, headed by Dalit Zilber, has decided to deposit for public objections a plan for the construction of 257 homes on a 1,200-dunam (300-acre) site in Kfar Shmaryahu. The Israel Land Authority (ILA) owns half of the site, located east of the existing community, with the other half being privately owned.

The plan, initiated by the ILA and the Kfar Shmaryahu Local Council, is bordered by Kfar Shmaryahu on the west, Herzliya on the south and east, and Moshav Rishpon and Ra'anana on the north. According to the deposited plan, 88 private houses will be built on lots of various sizes in the northern part of the site, while 169 apartments will be built in buildings of up to five storeys. These will be the first apartment buildings constructed in Kfar Shmaryahu, which features private houses built on large lots. The plan also includes 7,800 sq.m. of commercial space, public buildings, and 63 dunam (15.75 acres) of open public space.

The Naama Malis Architects firm designed the plan. The District Planning and Building Commission explained, "On the one hand, the proposed mix creates a balance in the number of apartments and the use of the land, while on the other hand preserving the rural character of Kfar Shmaryahu."

The Ayalon Highway is designed to pass through the middle of the plan, dividing it into two. The town will be expanded to the west, while 646 dunam (161.5 acres) of agricultural land on the east will be preserved, some of it as an agricultural park. The town is currently bordered on the east by Israel Railways railway tracks. Under National Infrastructure Plan 5, the railway line will be moved to the Ayalon Highway route, making room for a green strip.

The two parts of the plan will be connected by an existing bridge over the Ayalon Highway in the southern part of the plan for pedestrians, bicycle riders, and agricultural vehicles. Another crossing for pedestrians and bicycle riders in the northern part will also be considered. The plan will be implemented after the activity in Herzliya Airport is shut down in 2018.

"The plan to expand the Ayalon Highway has created an opportunity to plan the area between the railway being moved and the Ayalon Highway," Kfar Shmaryahu Mayor Dror Aloni told "Globes." These 260 housing units will be in addition to the 700 housing units existing in the community. In addition, we are promoting a plan for 100 more housing units in the town by splitting up the existing lots, which are private and very large. Where public institutions are concerned, the kindergartens and schools in the town are prepared to provide service for the extra housing units. This is in addition to the plan for Herzliya Airport in the future, two thirds of which belongs to Kfar Shmaryahu. In the next six years, I see the town growing by 400 housing units. Keep in mind that Kfar Shmaryahu is 80 years old, and needs young people. If the town does not grow and absorb young families, it will turn into a graveyard."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 19, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017