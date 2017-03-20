3 Jerusalem urban renewal projects approved

The Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Commission recently approved three separate urban renewal plans in the Kiryat HaYovel neighborhood in Jerusalem. The three plans provide for an aggregate addition of 587 housing units to the housing units that will be demolished and rebuilt. In the first plan approved, 59 old apartments at 6-18 Tehon Street will be demolished, and 255 housing units will be built, together with added commercial space and widening the street in preparation for the Jerusalem light rail purple line. The plan was designed by architect Inbal Peled and promoted by the Jerusalem municipality and the Moriah Jerusalem Development Corporation.

The other two plans concern two sites on Stern Street. In the first one, 102 old apartments at 29-33 Stern Street will be demolished and 320 new housing units built in three residential towers. In the second, 67 old apartments at 34-42 Stern Street will be demolished, and 240 new housing units will be built in their place in 9-11-storey buildings. The Kidmat HaYovel company is promoting these two plans.

Following the Local Planning and Building Commission's approval, all three plans will now be sent for deposit and approval by the Jerusalem District Planning and Building Commission. The Jerusalem municipality said today that these plans would be promoted and approved in accordance with the urban renewal master plan for the Kiryat HaYovel, Kiryat Menachem, and Ir Ganim neighborhoods, to be known at the HaYovalim-Ganim neighborhood, approved two years ago. In a measure designed in support of approval of urban renewal projects in Jerusalem, the mayor previously undertook to grant a general exemption from betterment charges for urban renewal projects.

"The key to success in urban renewal projects is organizing the residents," Mayor Nir Barkat said. "When the initiative comes from the roots, it is our duty as a municipal system to provide the residents with all the support they need. Jerusalem can potentially add 30,000 housing units through urban renewal."

Moriah Jerusalem Development CEO Doron Noiwirt added, "Approval of the plans is an important step in the promotion of these plans. The urban renewal plans in the Kiryat HaYovel neighborhood is another element in the momentum of urban renewal in the city."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 20, 2017

