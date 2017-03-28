3 bond issues raise NIS 3b

NIS 3 billion was raised this week by three concerns taking advantage of the low yields on government bonds. Long-term government bonds have risen 1.5% over the past month, and their yields fell by 0.1-0.2%.
Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG), Israel's leading income-producing real estate company, yesterday completed the institutional stage of its bond issue. The company ensured NIS 1.35 billion in proceeds for itself, after demand for its bonds topped NIS 2 billion, in an expansion of its B, C, and D bond series (index-linked bonds of 4.5-7 year duration). The public tender for the three series is scheduled for the coming days.
Another income-producing real estate company taking advantage of the auspicious market conditions was Bayside Land Corp. Ltd.(Gav Yam) (TASE: BYSD1), which raised NIS 430 million in the institutional stage of its offering through an expansion of its Series F bonds (index-linked bonds with a 5.8-year duration). The interest rate in the tender was 1.7%.
At the same time, Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) (TASE: ELEC.B22) completed the public stage of its bond issue, raising NIS 1.4 billion through an offering of two new bond series: Series 28 and Series 29. Demand for the bonds totaled NIS 2 billion.
Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 28, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments