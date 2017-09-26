300 Intel Israel employees to undergo training in US

300 employees of the Intel Israel fab in Kiryat Gat will soon travel to the Intel development plant in Portland, Oregon for several months to a year of advanced professional training. They are leaving Israel just when 200 other employees of the Kiryat Gat fab are returning from a two-year stay in Ireland as part of an overseas employee training program with no precedent in Israel high tech.

The purpose of the program is to acquire professionalization, training, and learning of the world's most advanced production and development technologies, some of which will be assimilated in the Kiryat Gat fab, which is carrying out an enormous upgrading project in which $6 billion is being invested. The new plant, which is expected to be one of the most advanced in the world, will produce the company's new processors.

"This is a process that takes place in the company from time to time, in which employees go to work at other plants as part of their professional and personal training, as is customary in a multinational company," explains Intel Israel production plant CEO Daniel Benatar. "A decision about sending employees is further recognition of the professionalism of the human capital of Intel Israel's employees, who help other plants and themselves learn about advanced technologies."

The previous round of training recently ended with the return from Ireland of the last employee. The families of the employees who accompanied the employees to Ireland reported that they were treated very well, and had an international experience of living in another country. Most of the employees in the current training group are also going with their families. Intel greatly emphasizes the living conditions for the families of overseas employees, and makes sure they have an appropriate and sympathetic environment.

"One of the advantages of a multinational with 100,000 employees that is active in dozens of countries around the world is its ability to offer its employees professionalization and new technological training in other countries," Benatar adds. "The employees moving from Israel with their families for a limited time benefit from an enjoyable experience that contributes to their professional and personal experience.

"It should be clear that this is a temporary migration," Benatar stresses. "The Israeli workers return to Israel after the period ends to continue their work in Intel Israel's fabs and development centers, and to continue their support for the technological upgrade taking place in Kiryat Gat."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on September 26, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017