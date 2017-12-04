3,000 homes approved for Tzrifin base

The Central District Planning and Building Commission has approved for validity a plan on the site of the Tzrifin IDF base, which is being evacuated as part of the IDF's move to the Negev. The detailed plan refers to one of eight parts of the site that was assigned to the Beer Yaakov local council.

The plan includes construction of seven and 19-floor residential buildings along main arteries with a total of 3,000 housing units. 250 of the housing units will be set aside for protected housing.

In addition to homes, the plan allows the construction of 11,000 square meters of commercial space and 140,000 square meters for public buildings, including kindergartens, schools, and community centers for residents of the neighborhood. Under the plan, all the parking spaces to be constructed will be underground. The plan also provides for preservation of a large number of trees in the area of the camp and the construction of two parks: one with 225 dunam (56.25 acres) and the other with 38 acres (9.5 acres) designed for sports and recreation. The plan is crisscrossed by bicycle paths. The Israel Land Authority initiated the plan, and Korin Architects designed it.

Central District Planning and Building Commission chairperson Shira Brandt said today, "The plan provides a solution for all the needs of the residents on the site. It puts people in the center, including educational institutions, parks, open and recreational areas, and sports facilities that will serve the residents of Beer Yaakov and the area."

Other Central District Planning and Building Commission members said, "It is important to note that in the framework of preparing the plan, a comprehensive environmental survey was conducted that included land pollution tests, among other things, and was approved by representatives of the Ministry of Environment Protection."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on December 4, 2017

