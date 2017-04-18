search
Front > News

32-floor Jaffa high-rise approved

Jaffa photo: Shutterstock/ G-Group
18 Apr, 2017 12:45
שלח תגובה במיילOri Chudy

The mixed purpose building includes residential, office and commercial space.

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Commission, headed by Dalit Zilber, has decided to deposit for public objections a plan for the construction of a 32-floor building in Jaffa. The building will comprise 24 residential floors above 8 floors of commercial and office space.

The mixed use building is planned for a 2.5 acre lot bordered by the American colony to the west, Florentin to the east and Derek Shalavim to the north. A four floor building with workshops currently stands on the site. The Red Line of the Tel Aviv light rail is planned to pass near by at Elifelet Street station. The plan is being developed by Acro Real Estate and Beit Eilat.

In addition to the housing units, the project includes 7,000 square meters of commercial and office space, 300 square meters of public buildings and 5 acres of open public spaces and an underground car park with room for 150 cars.

The plan includes preservation of a 19th century farm house and the wall surrounding it.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 18, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Jaffa photo: Shutterstock/ G-Group
Jaffa photo: Shutterstock/ G-Group
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Capital  Markets Conference 2017