32-floor Jaffa high-rise approved

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Commission, headed by Dalit Zilber, has decided to deposit for public objections a plan for the construction of a 32-floor building in Jaffa. The building will comprise 24 residential floors above 8 floors of commercial and office space.

The mixed use building is planned for a 2.5 acre lot bordered by the American colony to the west, Florentin to the east and Derek Shalavim to the north. A four floor building with workshops currently stands on the site. The Red Line of the Tel Aviv light rail is planned to pass near by at Elifelet Street station. The plan is being developed by Acro Real Estate and Beit Eilat.

In addition to the housing units, the project includes 7,000 square meters of commercial and office space, 300 square meters of public buildings and 5 acres of open public spaces and an underground car park with room for 150 cars.

The plan includes preservation of a 19th century farm house and the wall surrounding it.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 18, 2017

