36,292 register in gov't lottery for new homes

36,292 households have registered for a lottery in which 15,000 discounted apartments will be sold in the buyer fixed price plan, according to a weekly report by the Ministries of Finance and Construction and Housing about the extent of registration for the plan.

The rate of registration was higher in the first two weeks, but has now slowed somewhat, with 32,800 households registered as of the previous week. On the other hand, those eligible have the option of waiting until the last minute to consider the demand in various communities, and to decide on the location to register for according to the chances of winning. It is therefore possible that registration will spurt in the last days of registration, scheduled to close on July 9. Those who have already registered can also change the location of their registration at any time before the deadline.

The lottery is for 15,000 discounted apartments in 24 communities spread around Israel. Revised figures for the number of those eligible for Series A, which includes the bulk of those eligible entitled to register for the lottery (except for projects in Upper Nazareth and Beit Shemesh) show 46,000 eligible households, meaning that there are 20,000 more households eligible to register for the lottery who have not yet done so.

Classifying those eligible for the program according to communities shows that the largest number of those registering was in Rishon Lezion (11,600 households), followed by Herzliya with 10,100 and Modi'in with 9,798. These three cities have led in number of those registering since registration for the lottery began.

At the bottom of the list are Mitzpe Ramon with only 91 households registered and Shlomi with only 101 households. This pattern has also persisted since registration began.

Eligible households can register in three different communities, and can register for lotteries for all the projects in the same community. For this reason, it is difficult to assess the chances of winning in each community merely on the basis of the figures, because each household is counted three times in the table.

