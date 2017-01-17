3DSignals helps Enel power co spot major fault

Israeli startup 3DSignals reports that its technology saved hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of euros by detecting a malfunction in the hydroelectric power station of Italian company Enel. The plant is located in northern Italy. Founded in 2015, 3DSignals provides acoustic technology for monitoring and detecting malfunctions in industrial machinery.

The malfunction in the power station of Enel Green Power, Enel's renewable energy division, was discovered a month ago, only three weeks after 3DSignals' systems were installed. According to the company, the fault, which was in an oil valve, was identified using its technology during the routine operation of one of the turbines in the station, while other monitoring systems failed to detect it. Early repair of the malfunction avoided a lengthy and costly shutdown of the turbine.

Founded by CEO Amnon Shenfeld, VP software engineering Ofer Affias, VP systems engineering Amit Ashkenazi, and head of operational algorithms Yair Levi, 3DSignals raisd $3.5 million in initial capital from Grove Ventures, headed by Dov Moran; Dor Engineering; Shlomo Elia; and groups of investors from China, Australia, and Europe. The company's product is installed at several sites in Israel and Europe.

Shenfeld said, "The energy market invests a lot in technologies for monitoring equipment using conventional methods, such as measuring trembling and temperature. These technologies, however, don't always give a warning on time. We saw one example of this at the Dalia power station; two turbines were recently shut down at a cost of tens of millions of shekels. Such events happen all the time in Israel and overseas.

"What we do is to enable engineers to 'listen' remotely to their machines, and predict malfunctions using the acoustic signal - in other words, noise - that they produce. We're the first company in the world to analyze sound waves in the air in the Industrial Internet of Things using an easy-to-install acoustic sensor. This facilitates constant monitoring of machines without touching them. Our system simulates the presence of an attentive expert mechanic next to each machine 24/7."

Shenfeld adds that since the company was founded, the system it developed has collected large numbers of acoustic signals made by heavy equipment. "By using a deep learning algorithm on the cloud, we successfully detected irregularities that were reported in real time, thereby saving customers hundreds of thousands of euros within a short time."

