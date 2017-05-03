4 Israeli cos present at Microsoft accelerator

Four Israeli startups were invited to make presentations this year at the Microsoft accelerator roadshow in Seattle and Silicon Valley.

Every year, Microsoft invites the CEOs of the 15 most promising startups in its accelerator program in Tel Aviv, Berlin, Beijing, London, Paris, Seattle, Shanghai, and other cities to its roadshow event. The startups present their ideal in a five-day event to CEOs from leading companies in the Fortune 100. The four Israeli startups will also meet Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, chairman John Thompson, and LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner.

The four Israel startups are Solebit, Coralogix, Velsostrata, and illusive technology. Solebit helps enterprises cope with hackers and cyber criminals using automated security solutions that prevent break-ins. The software thwarts malware before it attacks the enterprise.

Coralogix is a big data company with a platform that does a better job of handling enormous quantities of data. It enables its customers to handle information more effectively and better understand what is happening in the enterprise.

Velostrata develops software that makes it possible to transfer enterprise apps to the cloud within minutes - the software itself, not a copy of it. This is a challenge for systems managers, who need to know whether an application is working properly in the cloud.

illusive is a cyber company that prevents attacks against enterprise systems by using technology that deceives the attackers. This technology creates layers of false information that expose the attackers and lead them to places in the system that do not disrupt the system's proper functioning.

The Microsoft accelerator is managed entirely from Israel by Zack Weisfeld, and its activity in Israel is managed by Navot Volk.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on May 3, 2017

