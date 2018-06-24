4 Israeli startups to present innovations to Prince William

Later this week, Prince William, on the first-ever official to Israel by a member of the British reoyal family, is scheduled to meet four Israeli startups and have their technology demonstrated to him during his visit to Israel this week. The meeting, which was initiated by the British Embassy Israel's UK Israel Tech Hub, will take place this Tuesday at the residence of the British ambassador to Israel in Ramat Gan.

Sources close to the embassy say that the purpose of the presentation is to display Israeli technology to the prince, who has no plans to invest. The four companies that will make presentations to Prince William are in the social impact and education sector.

One of the companies, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.(Nasdaq:RWLK), develops, manufactures, and markets wearable robot skeletons for people with spinal injuries. The robot skeleton is designed to enable the wearers to perform the basic actions of standing, walking, and ascending and descending staircases.

Another venture to be presented to Prince William, Orcam, was created by Mobileye founders Prof. Amnon Shashua and Ziv Aviram. Orcam's MyEye 2.0 developed was also presented to Alibaba founder and CEO Jack Ma during his visit to Israel in May. The company produces an accessory device for the blind, vision-impaired, and those with reading difficulties. It is designed to provide independence through artificial vision. The product has a wireless unit containing a miniature processor and camera connected to reading glasses and sunglasses through a magnet and the device makes it possible to read texts and identify faces and colors.

The third company to make a presentation to Prince William is MyndLift, cofounded by CEO Aziz Kaddan. The company is developing interactive games for children and teenagers with attention and concentration disabilities; the games help them improve their ability to concentrate.

The fourth company is AlgoBrix, which has developed a programming game for teaching the fundamentals of programming and robotics to children using Lego cubes with smart capabilities.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 24, 2018

