4 months after launch, Partner TV has 30,000 subscribers

Nearly four months after launching, Israeli telecom provider Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) announced today that 30,000 households have joined its Partner TV service, of which 20,000 are already using the service and 10,000 have scheduled installations.

Partner had previously reported that 5,000 subscribers had signed up within 48 hours of the launch at the end of June.

Partner CEO Isaac Benbenisti said, "Partner TV service provides a perfect response to the traditional viewing habits and the new viewing habits. By combining rich and varied content, innovative interface and an attractive price, we provide the most advanced and cost-effective television experience in Israel."

The Partner TV service includes a 4K converter and viewing of all 40 channels, including all five sports channels broadcast in Israel: 5Gold, 5Live, 5Plus, 5Sport, and 5Sport HD. Also included are recordings, VOD, and Catch Up on up to five screens for a single subscription (television, smartphone, or tablet). The price is NIS 69 a month. Customers who also want Netflix service will pay an additional NIS 20 a month after receiving the service for free for the first six months, and a triple package will cost NIS 129 per month.

