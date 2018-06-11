40% rise in Israeli defense cos exhibiting at Eurosatory

A record number of Israeli companies are participating in the Eurosatory land and airland defense and security exhibition opening today in Paris. 52 defense companies will display military developments and applications in the Israeli pavilion for meeting the challenges facing armies and security agencies on the 21st century battlefield, in the framework of terrorist events, and protection of borders and sensitive installations. Eurosatory is one of the world's most prestigious defense exhibitions.

Europe is the world's second largest target for Israeli defense exports after Asia. Exports to Europe last year accounted for 21% of all Israeli defense exports. Israeli defense exports set a all-time record of $9.2 billion in 2017.

Ministry of Defense International Defense Cooperation Authority (SIBAT) principal deputy director Paul Friedberg told "Globes," "Israel is among the most prominent countries at the exhibition, due to the large number of companies with exhibits and the diversity of products displayed in the Israeli pavilion." He added, "Since the most recent Eurosatory exhibition in 2016, the number of Israeli companies participating has risen by 40%, following realization of the potential for weapons deals in the European market, among other things due to the plan to increase defense budgets in NATO countries by 2%."

The many opportunities arising in the European market are raising expectations of more intense competition between the companies. The Ministry of Defense is trying to overcome this emerging trend while tightening industrial cooperation with other countries. SIBAT head Brig. Gen. (res.) Michel Ben-Baruch said, "The Ministry of Defense is augmenting its efforts to increase the number of deals between governments and between companies and countries, while transferring know-how and production to other countries around the world."

Bullet-proof gasoline tank

Most of the Israeli companies with exhibitions in Paris are and medium-sized companies, including Carmor Integrated Vehicle Solutions, which is unveiling a lightweight but heavily armored military vehicle that facilitates agile movement by forces or supplies of equipment to forces operating in a battle zone. Steadicopter is displaying a small unmanned helicopter capable of flying for three hours and gathering tactical intelligence through the use of electro-optic cameras.

Magam Safety is displaying a unique flexible tank used to store and transport liquids such as gasoline or water. The great flexibility of the tank, which is installed externally on military vehicles, makes it bullet-proof. General Robotics is displaying the Pitbull - a light weapons station designed for being installed on military vehicles that makes it possible to detect and intercept drones while the vehicle is in motion.

Supergum, located in the Barkan industrial zone, develops and produces protective masks for non-conventional warfare attacks. The company is displaying a range of developments in its field, including a special kit that makes it possible to quickly sample the air at any site of interest in order to determine whether non-conventional weapons have been used in the area.

A robot border defense system

The major Israeli defense companies, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT), Israel Military Industries (IMI) Systems, and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1), are also exhibiting the best of their development and defense concepts at the exhibition. Rafael is displaying its Sharp Flame system that makes it possible to turn simple unguided rockets into rockets capable of striking with an accuracy of three meters from the target and its Fire Weaver system for managing attacks on land-based battlefield targets based on a combination of sensors and attack weapons.

Rafael is also unveiling it Firefly three-kilogram miniature drone, which is capable of high-speed flying in difficult weather conditions, such as rain and wind. This loitering weapon is capable of remaining in the air for long periods before exploding on the target determined for it.

Elbit Systems is displaying a concept it has developed for gathering intelligence from a large number of sensors of various types, while integrating and analyzing the information and adapting a fire system to a target depending on its character, location, and availability. Elbit Systems is also unveiling two advanced intelligence systems for identifying unusual sounds, such as shooting, while characterizing and tracking their precise location. Next to them is being displayed a special sensory system designed to identify and track the location of any type of cellular system and blocking it as a response to terrorist and crime events.

IAI is displaying systems for collecting and achieving targets in ground warfare, in addition to cyber, robot, and other systems. The developments being displayed by the company include a robot border defense system, a system that integrates air and ground capabilities based on a fleet of robot vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and electro-optic tools operated under large-scale field conditions. According to IAI's concept, such a system makes it unnecessary to maintain human military forces in many border regions because it can be operated remotely. These capabilities include the option of directing precise shooting at various targets.

IMI, about to be sold to Elbit Systems, is displaying a variety of precision rockets it designed for various ranges that it has developed in recent years. The Ministry of Defense recently decided to established a substantial system of rockets for the IDF in order to provide with precision fire capabilities at very short ranges.

IAI unveils new defense system based on Barak missiles

IAI is unveiling an innovative operational concept for the Barak missile system - MX, designed to provide air defense of land and sea-based targets against a broad range of threats.

The defense system is based on three different missile interceptors from the Barak defense missile family: one for short ranges of up to 35 kilometers, one for medium ranges of 35-70 kilometers, and one for long ranges of 70-150 kilometers. The system is capable of supporting radar systems and launchers for different types of Barak family missiles, thereby ensuring coverage of wide field cells against attack by warplanes, helicopters, UAVs, air-to-ground missiles, and ground-to-ground missiles.

The system's activity features operational and operating flexibility facilitating selection of the type of radar and interceptor according to the type of threat. The system is based on Barak defense missiles for which the $2.4 procurement deal with the defense authorities in India, signed last year, was the biggest defense deal in Israel's history.

In the system revealed today, the range of the Barak 8 missiles will be doubled by means of a special one meter-long rocket accelerator. This will enable the missiles to intercept threats from a distance of 150 kilometers. Another advantage of the system is the ability to launch missiles designed for different ranges using the same launchers, based on the same command, control, and radar systems.

"Technological and modular innovation of the system provides a solution to a broad range of operational challenges, while effectively managing battlefield resources," IAI Systems, Missiles & Space Group general manager and executive VP Boaz Levy told "Globes" today. "The new system reduces the cost of procurement and is attractive to many potential customers. I predict that in the foreseeable future, we'll hear about deals involving it, possibly substantial ones."

