6,000 homes approved for Ramat Hasharon

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Commission, headed by Dalit Zilber, has approved plans for a recreational area in Ramat Hasharon. The plan includes 6,100 housing units and 900 dunam (225 acres) for a metropolitan park. The two plans are being promoted together, and are adjacent to each other.

The western part of the plan has 2,800 housing units averaging 93 sq.m. per unit. 20% of the units in the plan will be small apartments, and 220 units will be sheltered housing. There will also be 6,000 sq.m. of commercial space and 60 dunam (15 acres) of public space.

The plan is bordered by the Neve Gan neighborhood on the south, Highway 5 on the north, the Kiryat Shaul cemetery and Hakfar Hayarok on the east, and the Ayalon Highway on the west. The plan includes 285 dunam (71.25 acres) for a metropolitan park that preserves nature, a view, antiquities, and agricultural heritage. The plan will preserve a vernal pool with ecological values and an old pecan grove. The park connects Hayarkon Park to Highway 4.

Under the plan, the neighborhood's main commercial artery will have a line of buildings up to 16 storeys bordering Neve Gan, with the other construction overlooking the park being lower. The neighborhood will have many green areas and transportation solutions, including a connection to the planned South Glilot railway station.

The eastern part of the plan has 3,250 housing units averaging 93 sq.m. per unit. 30% of the units in the plan will be small apartments, and 300 units will be sheltered housing. The plan also includes 7,700 sq.m. of commercial space, 9,600 sq.m. of business space, and 68 dunam (19.5 acres) of public space.

This part of the plan is bordered by northern Tel Aviv on the south, Highway 4 on the east, Highway 5 on the north, and the Kiryat Shaul cemetery on the west.

The plan includes a metropolitan park covering 550 dunam (137.5 acres) that preserves nature, views, antiquities, and agricultural heritage. The 245-dunam (61.25-acre) area between the park and Highway 5 will be used for 32,000 sq.m. of sports and recreational facilities and space.

The residential areas in the plan are on three lots. High-rise construction faces the park, while lower construction is located in the southern part of the neighborhood next to the MIshtala, Tzahala, and Neve Sharett neighborhoods.

