search
Front > News

6,000 homes approved for Ramat Hasharon

Ramat Hasharon photo: Mazor-First architects
27 Dec, 2016 15:15
שלח תגובה במיילAlfi Eliyahu Shauly

The new homes and a 225 acre park will connect Ramat Hasharon to north Tel Aviv.

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Commission, headed by Dalit Zilber, has approved plans for a recreational area in Ramat Hasharon. The plan includes 6,100 housing units and 900 dunam (225 acres) for a metropolitan park. The two plans are being promoted together, and are adjacent to each other.

The western part of the plan has 2,800 housing units averaging 93 sq.m. per unit. 20% of the units in the plan will be small apartments, and 220 units will be sheltered housing. There will also be 6,000 sq.m. of commercial space and 60 dunam (15 acres) of public space.

The plan is bordered by the Neve Gan neighborhood on the south, Highway 5 on the north, the Kiryat Shaul cemetery and Hakfar Hayarok on the east, and the Ayalon Highway on the west. The plan includes 285 dunam (71.25 acres) for a metropolitan park that preserves nature, a view, antiquities, and agricultural heritage. The plan will preserve a vernal pool with ecological values and an old pecan grove. The park connects Hayarkon Park to Highway 4.

Under the plan, the neighborhood's main commercial artery will have a line of buildings up to 16 storeys bordering Neve Gan, with the other construction overlooking the park being lower. The neighborhood will have many green areas and transportation solutions, including a connection to the planned South Glilot railway station.

The eastern part of the plan has 3,250 housing units averaging 93 sq.m. per unit. 30% of the units in the plan will be small apartments, and 300 units will be sheltered housing. The plan also includes 7,700 sq.m. of commercial space, 9,600 sq.m. of business space, and 68 dunam (19.5 acres) of public space.

This part of the plan is bordered by northern Tel Aviv on the south, Highway 4 on the east, Highway 5 on the north, and the Kiryat Shaul cemetery on the west.

The plan includes a metropolitan park covering 550 dunam (137.5 acres) that preserves nature, views, antiquities, and agricultural heritage. The 245-dunam (61.25-acre) area between the park and Highway 5 will be used for 32,000 sq.m. of sports and recreational facilities and space.

The residential areas in the plan are on three lots. High-rise construction faces the park, while lower construction is located in the southern part of the neighborhood next to the MIshtala, Tzahala, and Neve Sharett neighborhoods.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 27, 2016

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Ramat Hasharon photo: Mazor-First architects
Ramat Hasharon photo: Mazor-First architects
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016