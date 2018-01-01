8,000 new homes planned for Tel Aviv

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Commission in the Planning Administration today granted final approval to a plan in the third precinct in Tel Aviv-Jaffa. Commission chairperson Daniela Posek signed the authorization validating the plan. The plan, the first signed in 2018, has been awaited by the developers, the homeowners, and the municipality for a long time. Approval of the plan now means that the bottleneck in approvals for this area has been released, and quite a few National Outline Plan 38 projects there can now go through. The plan was prepared according to Section 23 of National Outline Plan 38.

Obtaining final approval for the plan took a long time. The third precinct plan was first approved for deposit in October 2012, and the District Planning and Building Commission made it valid in April 2014. A number of appeals were filed against this decision and heard by the national council's sub-committee for appeals in early 2015. The sub-committee handed down its decision in November 2015, and issued another decision on one matter returned to it for discussion by a court order.

The Planning Administration said today, "After hard work by the District Planning and Building Commission in the Planning Administration, in cooperation with the Tel Aviv municipality Engineering Administration, a final version of the plan's provisions was formulated, and is being published now." It was also stated that the corresponding plan for the fourth precinct in Tel Aviv-Jaffa would be published in a few months. The plan provides for the construction of 8,000 new housing units in the third precinct. Now that the plan has been approved, the question of betterment tax is likely to arise, and the municipality may begin levying tax on the sellers of housing units in this precinct, given the betterment created by the approved plan.

The plan applies to residential buildings in the city center. The borders of the plan are Hayarkon Street on the west; Bograshov, Ben Zion, and Marmorek Streets on the south, Ibn Gvirol Street on the east, and Nahal Hayarkon and the Hayarkon River estuary on the north. The plan excludes Ibn Gvirol Street, the Habima Theater and Mann Auditorium site, and the lots to the west, and south of Rabin Square. The plan applies to all of the buildings zoned for residences that have not been marked for preservation in other plans. The plan's total area is 2,431 dunam (607.75 acres).

During the time since the plan was deposited, the District Planning and Building Commission has handled many requests for building permits, including requests for construction that deviated from the deposited plan, but which conformed to the decisions approving the plan (by the District Planning and Building Commission and the appeals committee), thereby facilitating the issuing of building permits in the precinct (under Section 97(b) of the Planning and Building Law).

The plan encourages urban renewal and strengthening buildings in accordance with the principles established in National Outline Plan 38, while adapting them to the features of the area and establishing construction rights and rules for new buildings and additions to existing buildings according to the size and location of the lot, as set forth in the plan documents. Additional provisions apply to buildings to which the UNESCO declaration applies. The plan replaces earlier plans for additional construction that applied to the precinct, and is expected to simplify the information and licensing procedures.

Since a large proportion of the third precinct includes areas marked for preservation, including the White City and a world heritage site declared by UNESCO, most of the construction in the precinct is likely to be low. At the same time, where National Outline Plan 38 is concerned, projects for strengthening and added construction have priority over demolishing and rebuilding projects in this precinct.

