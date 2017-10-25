8200 alumni embark on US startup roadshow

Alumni of the IDF 8200 intelligence unit will join a delegation of high-tech entrepreneurs touring the US late this month in order to present their vision to leading venture capital funds and potential customers as part of the unit's startup accelerator program.

The ventures going on tour include TailorMed, which offers a platform that generates financial management solutions for cancer patients according to the patient's profile and insurance coverage. The platform also automatically locates agencies providing financial assistance. Investors in the company include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) and the health arm of Royal Philips.

Another company on the tour is Trellis, which helps food companies inform farmers when their products are purchased, so that they can manage their crops according to the public's rate of food consumption, thereby avoiding the production of surplus food and agricultural produce that rots and is thrown away. Artificial wisdom is used to manage the connection between the field and the factory and consumer.

D-ID protects internal images against identify theft. More and more systems are making facial features into passwords allowing access to information or places, while the social networks are full of databases of facial photographs that are easy for hackers to find. The encryption developed by the company does not allow their algorithms to identify those photographed. Despite the blindness of computers, however, the images remain clear and retain their superior quality for the human eye.

Oriient, which uses GPS to locate objects in closed places, such as the location of food products in a supermarket, will also join the tour in order to recruit partners among the large retail chains. Oriient's hardware-free technology is accurate to within one meter of the object, thereby saving search time and contributing to a better customer experience.

The October 25-November 3 US tour will stop in New York, Boston, and Chicago.

