AI Plagiarism detection co Copyleaks raises $1.1m

Israeli plagiarism detection startup Copyleaks has announced that the company has closed a seed financing round from investors in China, Israel, Italy and the US. The financing round was led by Connecticut Innovations(CI). No financial details were disclosed but sources believe that Copyleaks raised $1.1 million.

Founded in 2015 by Alon Yamin and Yehonatan Bitton, both former programmers in the Israeli Defense Forces in the 8200 intelligence unit, Copyleaks has created a solution for educational institutions, learning and content management systems, publishers, SEO agencies and other platforms to identify plagiarism, using advanced AI technologies to detect similar content around the web. With the backing of CI, Copyleaks is now making its entrance into the U.S. market with a new office in Stamford, Connecticut.

"We are excited to work with the biggest companies in the education and educational publishing space to make a positive impact on academic integrity in universities, even as young as elementary school," said Yamin. "Our ability to understand the meaning of the text, rather than just comparing words to words, helps teachers easily determine if a student is struggling when it comes to creating work of his or her own."

Copyleaks is in the process of expanding its sales team to work with the vast array of technology companies bettering the learning space. The company is working with leading companies and universities around the world, including Microsoft Education, to help teachers and students know if the content they have submitted is original. With easy access to online information, plagiarism rates have soared over the years, and teachers are looking for a way to help their students help themselves when it comes to writing original essays. Copyleaks previously raised money from private investors in 2015 and ICONYC Labs before joining CI's portfolio.

