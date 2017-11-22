AI company analysis startup Zirra raises $2m

Israeli AI company analysis platform Zirra has raised $2 million from the Seedinvest crowdfunding platform and private investors.

Tel Aviv based Zirra, which was founded in 2014 by CEO Moshit Yaffe and CPO Aner Ravon has raised $4.5 million to date including the latest funding, from, among others, former Microsoft executives Moshe Lichtman and Soma Somasegar, AOL, Prof. Dan Galai, the Singulariteam venture capital fund, and the Shaked family, the controlling shareholder in online gambling giant 888. The company has 20 employees, 15 of them in Tel Aviv.

Zirra also announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement today with ELITE, London Stock Exchange Group's business support and capital raising program. The partnership will provide ELITE with an additional set of unique tools powered by automated signals, artificial intelligence and big data to support ELITE company onboarding and growth. Zirra provides automated smart analysis tools that enhance and support existing manual verification processes. These will be used by ELITE to enrich its integrated service offering for ELITE customers and partners.

Yaffe said, "Beyond the tremendous business potential, we are very happy to work with the ELITE team. Their innovative approach is making a great impact to the private company landscape in Israel and across Europe and we are delighted to partner with them in this journey."

