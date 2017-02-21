ALTANA buys Landa's metallography technology

Germany company ALTANA has acquired Landa Group's Metallography technology. First unveiled by Israeli company Landa at the Drupa printing exhibition in June 2016, this novel technology for producing metallized graphics is a sustainable alternative to foil-transfer processes, enabling metallization graphics at up to half the cost of conventional foil stamping. Rehovot-based Landa will progressively transfer the remaining development and engineering work to ALTANA’s ACTEGA Coatings & Sealants division, who will be bringing the Metallography technology to market in the coming years. No financial details about the deal were disclosed.

Landa Group chairman Benny Landa said,“We are delighted that ALTANA has embraced our zero-waste Nano-Metallography technology, for there can be no better owner for this business than ALTANA. As an innovative partner of its customers ALTANA has a wealth of experience and know-how in graphic arts.”

He added: "This transaction is also a testament to the outstanding collaboration between Landa and ALTANA, which is also our partner in Landa Digital Printing. It will enable Landa to focus on Nanography, our breakthrough digital printing technology, while ALTANA takes over the final development work and commercialization of our Metallography technology."

"We are excited about this acquisition, which opens up new growth opportunities for ALTANA and strengthens our position as a leading solution provider for the printing industry,” stated Martin Babilas, CEO, ALTANA. “We are looking forward to our continued close and trustful cooperation with Landa as we prepare to bring this promising technology to market”.

Dr. Roland Peter, President of the ALTANA division ACTEGA Coatings & Sealants, added: "Landa’s Metallography technology has the potential to become a sustainable mainstream technology for metallization graphics, supplanting foil-transfer in applications such as labels and folding cartons.” The novel Metallography technology is both economically attractive and environmentally sustainable, saving a significant amount of material, cost and production time compared to the conventional cold foil and hot foil stamping technology.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 21, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017