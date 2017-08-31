Ability's decline continues

The precipitous decline of Ability, formerly listed on the Tel Aviv 100 Index, is continuing. The company, which develops technologies for intelligence agencies, today published its financial results for the second quarter, showing a further steep drop in revenue to almost nothing. Ability's revenue totaled $35,000 in the second quarter, compared with $1 million in the second quarter of last year and $21 million in the second quarter of 2015.

Ability's dire straits are not confined to its loss of revenue. The company lost $1.3 million in the second quarter, leaving it with only $6 million cash, the same amount that it has burned so far this year. Ability's reports accordingly carry a going concern warning.

A comparison of the first half of 2017 with the corresponding period last year also shows an ominous situation. Ability's revenue in January-June totaled $832,000, compared with $7.5 million in the corresponding period in 2016, and its first-half loss amounted to $6.1 million, compared with a $3.3 million loss in the corresponding period last year.

Directors resigned

Ability explained that the decline was due primarily to late adoption of the company's new generation system by its customers, and a drop in sales of the company's previous generations of systems resulting from its focus on the new generation system. In addition, the company postponed recognition of revenue from one of its customers due to collection problems, which made its revenue lower than expected during the three months ended June 30.

The capital market, however, was unimpressed by the company's explanations. Ability's share price fell 10% today, after having lost 82% of its value during the past year. The company's market cap is more than 90% below its peak of NIS 985 million, posted immediately after it was first listed for trading in early 2016. Ability's current market cap is NIS 82 million.

In retrospect, it is clear that Ability was listed for trading only after its best days were behind it. Founded in 1994 and managed ever since by CEO Anatoly Hurgin, Ability produces intelligence technologies for government agencies, the army, and the police, and also deals in cyberspace. It was merged into a blank check company in the US in late 2015, and its problems began shortly afterwards.

Several US companies listed for trading on the TASE at that time in order to enter the TASE indices, thereby bolstering demand for their shares. Ability also announced at the time of its Nasdaq merger that it would take action to get its share listed on the Tel Aviv 100 Index. This took place in January 2016, together with a share offering, but the company already had to postpone its reports in March 2016, drawing a warning from Nasdaq. The company's reports did not meet its forecasts, and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently began looking into Ability's reports.

