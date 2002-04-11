About Globes

www.globes.co.il/en is the English version of Israeli business daily "Globes".



Each evening, Globes brings its unrivaled coverage of Israeli business to some 45,000 subscribers representing Israel's elite in management, investment, technology, law, accounting, and marketing. From the wealth of material in Globes, the English website team selects for translation the news and features that will matter most to English speaking readers.



Globes began publication on the Internet in 1995.



Ownership



Globes is published by Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd, owned by the Monitin group, which has diverse holdings in the Israeli press and media.



Who we are



Globes English

Editor: David Gillis

Managing editor: Simon Griver



Globes

Publisher: Yuval Sigler

Editor-in-Chief: Naama Sikuler

Capital Markets editor: Shai Shalev

Real Estate Supplement editor: Dror Marmor





How to contact us

Globes [online]



E-mail - user support: support@globes.co.il

Phone: 972 3 953 8666

Globes Switchboard



Phone: 972 3 953 8888



Globes Print Newspaper



E-mail: mailbox@globes.co.il

Phone: 972 3 953 8611

Fax: 972 3 952 5971



Capital Market

Phone: 972 3 953 8605

Fax: 972 3 952 3279



Globes [online] - Hebrew



E-mail: feedback@globes.co.il

Phone: 972 3 953 8676

Fax: 972 3 953 8752





Advertising



E-mail: advertise@globes.co.il

Phone: 972 3 953 8659

Fax: 972 3 952 0694





Subscriptions

(Globes Hebrew print newspaper)



Phone: 972 3 953 8787

Fax: 972 3 951 7297





Address



Street address: 53 Etzel Street, Rishon Le-Zion 75706, Israel

Mailing address: PO Box 5126, Rishon Le-Zion 75150, Israel