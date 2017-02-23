search
Ad recovery co Uponit raises $2.3m

23 Feb, 2017 16:52
Globes correspondent

Using cyber technologies, the Israeli startup helps publishers measure and restore their blocked ad inventory.

Israeli ad recovery platform Uponit today announced that it has raised $2.3 million in funding. The round was led by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) with a strategic participation from KDC Media Fund, a joint venture of Dick Clark Productions and Keshet.

Working with dozens of publishers globally, Uponit has recovered over 6.8 billion ad impressions and will use the investment for continued development of its platform and expansion of its sales and marketing teams.

Uponit CEO Gal Glikman said, "Having JVP and KDC on board is a strong validation to our technology and the size of the problem we are addressing. The new funding gets us closer to our mission of protecting and growing publishers' online business and ensuring fair play in the online publishing ecosystem".

Uponit was founded in Tel Aviv in 2015 by a team of 5 security experts who served at one of Israel's elite intelligence units. Using cyber technologies, Uponit helps publishers measure and restore their blocked ad inventory and communicate with their adblocking audience. Uponit's solution deploys seamlessly, allows publishers to serve direct ad campaigns, supports all ads including display, video and native, maintains original tracking and targeting, and is immune to current ad blockers. Furthermore, the solution accelerates page load times by 20%-30%, improving user experience.

"Publishers vie for solutions to the on-going threat to their revenue and profits", stated Yoav Tzruya, Partner with JVP, "Uponit is the most advanced and proven solution, offering future-proof approach, easily implementable, integrating to existing publishers' systems, allowing to find again the acceptable balance between user experience and business sustainability, generating additional significant profits. We have invested in Uponit, based on the business opportunity presented and the team's unique combination of cyber security acumen and deep understanding of online experiences and advertising."

"Adblocking became a major problem for Mako, the digital arm of one of our fund's partners, Keshet, reaching 33% of pageviews. Uponit was the only solution Mako tested that provided full ad coverage coupled with ease of integration and use as well as bulletproof protection against ad blockers. After monitoring Uponit's strong performance and achievements, we decided to join the seed round", said Danny Peled, â€?Managing Partner at KDC Media Fund.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 23, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

