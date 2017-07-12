Adv. David Shimron arrested in submarines affair

Adv. David Shimron, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhu's lawyer and cousin, is one of those arrested in the suspected influencing the selection of submarines from German company ThyssenKrupp instead of South Korea, "Walla" reports. Adv. Shimron's name was released for publication this morning.

RELATED ARTICLES Former senior IDF officer detained in submarines affair

Adv.Shimron who represents businessman Micky Ganor who mediated the deal between Israel and ThyssenKrupp, was placed under house arrest on Monday morning and was questioned again yesterday by the Israel Police Lahav 433 national fraud squad.

Adv. Shimron's lawyer Adv. Amit Hadad of the Jacob Weinroth law firm said, 'Despite the situation, which is by no means an easy one, from a personal and professional point of view, Adv. Shimron feels to a major extent a sense of relief that he has finally been given the opportunity to fully present his position and point of view to the investigative authorities. Adv. Shimron operated according to the law. He is fully cooperating with investigators and feel certain that the authorities will reach the same conclusion. Adv. Shimron will be available for the authorities whenever they need him."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017