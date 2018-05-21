Aeronautics to cooperate with Romania's Romaero

Unmanned aerial systems (UAS) company Aeronautics Group (TASE: ARCS) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Romanian aerospace company Romaero whereby the companies will maintain UAS on Romanian soil and cooperate in training and instruction with what the company calls "the most advanced technological systems in the world."

Aeronautics Deputy CEO for Marketing & Sales Dany Eshchar, said, "Aeronautics Group presents highly efficient and cost-effective aerial solutions. We are pleased about the new cooperation with Romaero that will lead to increased security for Romania and the entire European Union".

Aeronautics participated in the "Black Sea Defense & Aerospace 2018" exhibition in Bucharest last week.

Since it was founded in 1997, Aeronautics' products have been deployed by over 50 defense, military and homeland security forces on five continents.

