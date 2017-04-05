Agent Vi launches real-time video analysis

Israel security startup Agent Vi, which provides video monitoring analysis, is launching innoVi for smart cities, a comprehensive video analysis solution that provides real-time warnings, combined with a high-speed search engine. The cloud-based software includes an advanced algorithm that makes it possible to detect changes in video content streamed to it, and to identify and classify what it detects in a clip.

innoVi technology for smart cities, based on Agent Vi's patents, streamlines and improves response as an integral part of a smart city. The artificial intelligence of innoVi dramatically improves the precision of identification, reducing the number of false alarms within the security mechanism.

The video analysis operates together with a high-speed search engine. The search engine enables security personnel to search lengthy video files in a few seconds, making it possible to quickly detect suspicious events and activity. Furthermore, innVi for smart cities makes it possible to conduct simultaneous searches on a number of video cameras.

Agent Vi's software can be integrated with third-party security software. It can be operated through a user-friendly Internet interface, including a connection to cameras installed on a network. innoVI is based on cloud computing technology that allows access from any location.

