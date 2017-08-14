Agreement signedfor 37,000 new homes in Ashdod

Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon, Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Gallant, Israel Land Authority chairman Adiel Shimron and Ashdod Mayor Yehiel Lasri yesterday signed a roof agreement to build and market nearly 37,000 new homes in Ashdod. The signing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Israel Land Authority will market the first 3,000 new homes in the park Lachish neighborhood by the end of 2017. In total, the agreement calls for 36,789 housing units with potentially a further 9,000 as part of the Sheves regulations.

After years of very little building in Ashdod, which today has a population of 250,000, the new roof agreement will spell a period of major expansion and development in the city.

As part of the roof agreement there will also be major road, and sewage infrastructure development in Ashdod as well as construction of public areas and welfare and educational facilities including schools and classrooms, daycare centers, 14 community center, 14 sports halls, 59 synagogues, 7 mikvas and six libraries.

