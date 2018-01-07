Agriculture Ministry allocates NIS 4.5m to fight rabies

Israel's Ministry of Agriculture announced this morning that it is transferring NIS 4.5 million to local authorities in the Jezreel Valley region in order to help combat the spread of rabies. Each local authority in the region will receive NIS 250,000 per month for the next three month from funds transferred from the Ministry of Finance.

The funds will be used to vaccinate wildlife as well as household pets such as dogs and cats and protect them against rabies, which is being transmitted mainly by foxes and jackals. The money will also be used to reinforce teams of vets, inspectors and dog catchers in the region.

By law all dogs in Israel must be vaccinated against rabies and the Ministry of Agriculture stresses that the laws on rabies in Israel are extremely strict.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 7, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018