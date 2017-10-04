Aharon Shaked's heirs sell 888 shares for £112m

The heirs of Aharon Shaked last night sold a 12.9% stake in online gambling company 888 Holding plc (LSE:888). They sold 46.3 million shares at £2.43 each for a total of £112 million (about NIS 527 million).

888's share price closed at £2.55 last night. JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley led the sale of the shares.

As recently as June, Aharon Shaked's heirs sold 40 million 888 shares – half of their holding at that time - for £2.70 per share and a total of £108 million.

888 was founded in 1999 by two families - technology experts Shai and Ron Ben-Yitzhak and wealthy businessmen Avi and Aharon Shaked. After the company's IPO the Ben-Yitzhak's held a 23% stake and the Shaked 34%. Over the years, the Ben-Yitzhak's gradually sold their stake, selling their last shares about 12 months ago. They accumulated about NIS 1 billion before tax including dividends. Aharon Shaked died in 2010 leaving his stake to his wife Chaya, son Ohad and daughter Tal.

