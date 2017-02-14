Air Canada to launch Tel Aviv - Montreal route

Air Canada is introducing twice-weekly direct flights from Tel Aviv to Montreal from June until October, after the Jewish High Holy Day season.

Another Canadian airline, Air Transat, previously announced that it is also offering direct flights between Montreal and Tel Aviv starting June.

Air Canada is also increasing the frequency of its Tel Aviv-Toronto route to seven weekly flights.

Other airlines likely to enter the Israeli civil aviation market include Japan Airlines, which has received approval for a Tel Aviv-Tokyo route; Air India, which has expressed interest in operating direct flights to Israel; and Australian airline Qantas, which is likely to operate a route to destinations in Australia (probably through intermediate destinations) - similar to the route currently operated by Japanese airline ANA from Israel to Tokyo via destinations in Europe.

Spanish airline Air Europa has announced that it will increase the frequency of its flights on routes from Israel to Madrid from four to five weekly flights. The fifth flight will begin operating in April

Starting in July, Israeli passengers will also enjoy twice-weekly flights on the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Launched a year ago, the Dreamliner is notable for its light weight, which entails a 20% saving in fuel consumption, and higher onboard humidity for passenger comfort. The aircraft also has larger windows.

These models have not been used on Israeli routes. One of the few exceptions is United Airlines, which uses this plane on its flights to San Francisco. El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) is also expected to receive its first Dreamliner soon.

Air Europa has bought 22 Dreamliners, which are slated for going into service gradually. The airline has selected Israel as one of the countries to which the Dreamliner will fly, following a 60% leap in demand from Israelis to fly with the company to Madrid and South America.

The Dreamliner is scheduled to arrive in Israel in early July, and will appear on the route to Israel twice a week on Mondays and Wednesday, out of Air Europa's five weekly flights to Israel (takeoffs from Tel Aviv are at 4:20 PM, and return flights take off from Madrid at 9:10 AM).

Air Europa's Dreamliners have 22 business class seats and 274 tourist class seats. The company is offering connecting flights from Madrid to a range of destinations, with an emphasis on Latin America.

