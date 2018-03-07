Air India to launch Tel Aviv-Delhi route over Saudi March 22

Air India has announced that its Tel Aviv-Delhi flights will begin March 22. The Indian carrier's spokesperson tweeted that the flights will take seven hours and 10 minutes and will fly over Saudi Arabia in order to take the shortest route.

The Israeli and Indian flags were attached to the tweet, which said, "Air India presents direct flights to Tel Aviv from Delhi from March 22. The flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays."

A quick search on the Skyscanner website shows that tickets are available for the inaugural Delhi-Tel Aviv flight for $600 return. Return fares from Tel Aviv to Delhi are a little more expensive at $720. On the Travelist website, the Tel Aviv - Delhi return fare on March 22 is a little cheaper at $700.

"The Times of India" reports that Air India will use Boeing 787 Dreamliners for the route with 18 seats in business class and 238 seats in economy class. The flights will arrive in Israel and wait on the ground for only two hours before returning to India.

