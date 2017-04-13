Air Malta to launch Tel Aviv route

Air Malta will begin scheduled services between Malta and Tel Aviv from April 21. The Maltese carrier will operate up to three weekly flights during the summer 2017 between Ben Gurion international airport and Valletta.

Air Malta chief commercial officer Paul Sies said, "We are thrilled that we can announce Tel Aviv as our new destination for this season. We have been operating regularly on this route offering Malta as a charter destination in Israel for years, working closely with leading Israeli tour operators. Now the market has matured enough that we can start offering this destination as a scheduled service, providing opportunities to visit the rest of Israel including Jerusalem and the Holy Land."

There will be flights on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

