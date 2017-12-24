search
Front > News

Alon Group sells Dor Alon stake

Dor Alon gas station
24 Dec, 2017 12:35
שלח תגובה במיילOmri Cohen

Alon Israel Oil Co has sold its 8% stake in the fuel company for NIS 62 million.

Alon Israel Oil Co. Ltd. has sold its full holdings, an 8% stake, in fuel company Dor Alon Energy in Israel (1988) Ltd. (TASE:DRAL) for NIS 62 million. Most of the shares were purchased outside of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) Alon Blue Square, which is controlled by Moti Ben-Moshe, and already controls Dor Alon.

Alon Blue Square paid NIS 53 million and raised its stake in Dor Alon from 63.1% to 69.9%.

Alon Israel Oil Co. Ltd. fell into the hands of its bondholders at the beginning of October after failing to raise NIS 120 million in a private and public offering to save the company. since then the bondholders have been selling off assets including a holding in Road 6, 80% of its stake in Alon Natural Gas Exploration Ltd. (TASE: ALGS), which has a 4% stake in the Tamar gas field and 6 million shares in Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 24, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Dor Alon gas station
Dor Alon gas station
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018