Alon Hassan acquitted on all charges

Alon Hassan, former head of the Ashdod Port workers committee, has been acquitted of all the charges against him. The verdict is a blow to the prosecution.

"I have decided to order an acquittal of the three accused of all the offenses attributed to them in the indictments," Beersheva District Court Judge Yoel Eden said at the opening of his verdict in the trial of Hassan, former Ashdod Port CEO Yehoshua (Shuki) Sagis, and David Hassan, Alon Hassan's cousin.

RELATED ARTICLES Alon Hassan unloads

The trial was on corruption charges arising from the affair that broke four years ago, when Hassan was alleged to abused his power in the port to promote his own and his associates' business interests.

Hassan insisted all along that he was innocent, and that the allegations made against him arose from internal power struggles at the port and were not supported by any substantial evidence.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 29, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018