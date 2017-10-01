Alstom wins TA light rail signals tender

French company Alstom will provide the signals systems for the Tel Aviv light rail's Red Line, the tenders committee of the NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd. reported today. Sources inform "Globes" that Alstom's bid of NIS 390 million was slightly lower than NTA's internal assessment department had expected and significantly less than the pricing bid by Alstom in the previous tender which was cancelled.

NTA cancelled the previous tender after the only two bids were billions of shekels higher than the forecasts of NTA's internal assessor. After cancelling the tender it was split from other systems on the line (tracks, electrification, communications, security etc.). November is the final date for bids for these systems. Sources have told "Globes" that the signal tender award puts the winner in an advantageous position regarding the systems tender and this might have encouraged Alstom to post a competitive price in the signals tender.

In winning the signals tender, Alstom prevailed over Italian company Ansaldo and China's CRSC.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 1, 2017

