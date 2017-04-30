Altshuler Shaham to offer overseas real estate investments

Altshuler Shaham Ltd., managed by co-CEOs Gilad Altshuler and Ran Shaham, is expanding the variety of activities that is offers the public. Sources inform "Globes" that the growing investment house is currently engaged in preparing new business - apparently to be called Altshuler Shaham Properties. The business will consist of managing overseas real estate investments, through which the public will be able to invest in this business.

As far as is known, the venture is still in the evaluation and formative stages. It is the result of a change instituted by the Israel Securities Authority allowing real estate partnerships to make public offerings, (such as the Into and Hagshama private investment funds, which recently held a successful financing round on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) for special overseas projects).

Assets worth NIS 75 billion

For its new business, the investment house plans to leverage a number of existing capabilities, primarily its know-how in analyzing and promoting deals, as well as its know-how in real estate deals and, equally important, its connection to the flow of deals and access to investments overseas, mainly through its provident and pension fund activity, managed by Yair Lowenstein.

The volume of purchases planned by Altshuler Shaham is less than its long-term savings business, which usually consists of large-volume deals amounting to even hundreds of millions of shekels, or investments by means of investment funds. Alshuler Shaham manages assets totaling NIS 75 billion.

Altshuler Shaham which deals in financial services, was founded in 1990 by Gilad Altshuler and Kalman Shaham. The firm is one of Israel's leading investment houses, and has consistently reported growth in the volume of assets that it manages. Altshuler Shaham operates in a wide variety of categories, including provident, pension, and mutual funds, and portfolio management. The investment house has other activities, including a hedge fund, "designed and proposed solely to qualified investors," and option management activity for employees and executives through Altshuler Shaham Benefits.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 30, 2017

