Amazon eying Israeli market, hiring Hebrew translators

Electronic retail giant Amazon today published a want ad for an English-Hebrew translator for the company's localization team. The job will be in Amazon's Luxembourg branch.

The ad may indicate that Amazon intends to launch a Hebrew-language ecommerce website. The ad said that the purpose of the job is to "help expand the supply of the company's products for its international platforms."

The ad also states that in addition to ordinary translation, the job also includes upgrading automatic translation and supervision and training of a team of freelance translators.

Representatives of the US online and technology giant have visited Israel in recent months and have contacted large Israeli suppliers, including the major food companies, in search of information about market conditions in Israel. The representatives made it clear that the food sector was not their highest priority and would probably not be included in the first wave of Amazon's local activity.

As far as is known, the market conditions that Amazon wants to map concern trade and competition in the local market for the purpose of promoting the operation of its logistics center and separate activity for selling the products of these Israeli companies through its online services.

It is believed that at this stage, Amazon is examining an entry into non-food business in Israel, i.e. fashion and textiles, and books, media, and electronics products. These products have a long shelf life and have no sell-by dates.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 3, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018