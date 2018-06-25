Amazon meets Boxit to streamline Israel deliveries

Sources inform "Globes" that representatives from Amazon are scheduled to meet with the Boxit company, a subsidiary of FedEx's Flying Cargo, which makes it possible to receive packages through lockers. The meeting is apparently aimed at improving and streamlining Amazon's deliveries in Israel.

Amazon currently offers buyers three options. Over the past year, the company decided not to send products through branches of the Israel Postal Company; instead, buyers can obtain a package through an Israel Post deliveryman or through distribution to Israel Postal lockers located in fillings stations belonging to Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) and those belonging to Boxit. Amazon also works with other delivery companies, such as UPS and DHL.

Amazon buyers told "Globes" that its delivery service had improved recently through Boxit and that delivery times had become significantly shorter. "This innovation is a real game changer," one buyer told "Globes."

Israel Postal said in response, "This is another attempt by competitors to generate a false report because of our great success in delivering hundreds of thousands of packages a day, including thousands of Amazon's packages. Israel Postal is the largest logistics entity in Israel, providing international delivery services at the highest level to major retail firms. We welcome any competition and plan to expand our activity with Amazon and grow together with Israel in the coming years."

Boxit did not respond to the report.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 25, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018