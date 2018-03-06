Amdocs closing down Haifa operations

Israeli business IT systems technology company Amdocs Ltd. (NYSE: DOX) is closing down its Haifa operations and moving its employees from there to its Ra'anana offices, sources inform "Globes."

The company's Haifa employees today received a letter telling them that "as part of Amdocs move to a DevOps environment and its desire to build a work environment that brings together staff across the organization, in about a month the employees at the Haifa branch will move to the Ra'anana branch. The move to work the physically closeness of the organization's staff is an important step to a new world of DevOps. The importance of teamwork as part of mutual productivity and studying is critical for business success and the very major value of professional and social interaction on a daily basis."

Although, Amdocs has promised to allow all Haifa employees to move to Ra'anana, in practice the distance between the two cities means that the measure will result in a certain downsizing.

Amdocs' Haifa office is its smallest in Israel with 170 employees. In the past Amdocs also had offices in Jerusalem and Hod Hasharon but both sites were merged with the Ra'anana operations.

Amdocs currently has 4,614 employees in Israel, representing 19% of the company's workforce, 1% less than in 2016. Amdocs also has 9,960 employees in India and 4,346 employees in the US.

