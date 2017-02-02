Amdocs reports rise in revenue and profit

Amdocs Ltd. (NYSE: DOX) today issued its financial report for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016.

Revenue was $954.7 million, up 1.5% or $14.1 million from the preceding fourth fiscal quarter of 2016 and up 3.6% from the corresponding quarter of 2015. Revenue for the first fiscal quarter of 2017 includes a negative impact from foreign currency movements of about $7 million relative to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

GAAP net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 was $97.8 million ($0.66 per share), down from GAAP net profit of $100.8 million ($0.66 per share), in the preceding fiscal year’s first quarter. Non-GAAP profit was $133.6 million ($0.90 per share) compared with non-GAAP net profit of $132.0 million ($0.86 per share), in the first quarter of fiscal 2016.

Amdocs sees $940-$980 million revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 and non-GAAP profit earnings per share of $0.90-$0.96.

Amdocs CEO Eli Gelman said, “We are pleased with our first quarter results which reflect record revenue above the midpoint of our guidance on a constant currency basis and further signs of stabilization in North America. Our win rate remained high and included our selection for significant transformation projects with Vodafone Italy and a leading communications service provider in Southeast Asia. Additionally, we renewed important managed services arrangements with existing customers, strengthening the base on which to further expand our future scope of business activities. These include five-year services extension agreements with BT, the largest communications service provider in the UK, and Rostelecom, Russia's national service provider."

He added, “Over the last several months, we have made significant progress in the field of Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). We became the first information technology company to partner with the Linux Foundation to accelerate the global adoption of AT&T’s ECOMP platform by making it available in open source to service providers and cloud developers in 2017. Additionally, Orange Polska and Amdocs jointly announced the industry’s first trial to test and assess open source ECOMP in a live cloud environment, initially for virtual services in Poland, and then globally across the Orange footprint. We believe our selection as technology integrator for this landmark project reflects the unique industry expertise we bring as a result of our co-development of ECOMP with AT&T, and we are excited to validate the capabilities and potential benefits of an ECOMP deployment within the Orange network.”

