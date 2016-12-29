Analysts see TA 25 up 8% in 2017

Following a volatile year in the markets, which began with steep falls on most of the world's stock exchanges and ended with a strong upward trend, economists at Israel's most prominent investment houses are expressing cautious optimism about next year. They made the same predictions to "Globes" for 2016.

This optimism is reflected in the expectation of positive returns in the leading indices in Israel and the US, as well as in the macroeconomic sphere. They predict growth in excess of 3% in the Israeli economy, combined with moderate inflation and a low interest rate near the current level. These are the leading conclusions from the 2017 forecasts by the most prominent concerns in the local market. The average forecast by investment houses and economists for the Tel Aviv 25 Index (soon to become the Tel Aviv 35 Index) at the end of 2017 is 1,590 points, an 8% return on the year, compared with the current level of 1,470 points.

The most optimistic forecast is by the Halman Aldubi investment house, which predicts that the local stock market will surge by 15-16% in the coming year, reaching 1,700 points. This optimistic forecast is consistent with recent surveys by Halman Aldubi, in which the firm recommends "increasing exposure to shares in Israel, at the expense of exposure to overseas, in view of the pricing gap between the market in Israel and the main overseas markets, and given the high projected profits and good performances by local firms, compared with foreign firms."

Also among the optimists is the Infinity investment house, which predicts a 12-15% rise in the Tel Aviv 25, while the pessimists are led by Leader Capital Markets Ltd. (TASE:LDRC), which believes that the return on the Tel Aviv 25 will be negligible.

The average increase in the US S&P 500 Index (currently at a record level) predicted by the investment houses is 5.5%, which would put that index at 2,370 points. Halman Aldubi is also among the optimists here, predicting a 9% rise for the year, and is expressing preference for the US market over investment in European markets, despite its recent recommendation to reduce exposure to the US stock market "due to both relatively high prices and concern that the returns will go on rising."

The Infinity investment house is also optimistic in this area. Another firm that expects a good return on the S&P 500 is Meitav DS Holdings Ltd. (TASE:MTDS), which predicts an 11% increase on the year. Leader Capital Markets is also the leading pessimist in this respect, predicting a negligible return in 2017.

The average projected shekel-dollar exchange rate for the end of 2017 is NIS 3.90/$, 1.3% higher than the current rate of NIS 3.85/$. The average exchange rate assumed by the analysts and economists is the same as the average of their forecasts for last year, when this rate reflected a modest 0.5% increase over the rate at the beginning of 2016, and was proved wrong.

The forecast by Tamir Fishman, NIS 4.10/$, stands out in this category. The firm writes, "The strengthening of the shekel against the basket of currencies in 2016 and the Governor of the Bank of Israel's intention to continue the central bank's intervention in the foreign exchange market are among the leading conclusions arising from the Bank of Israel's most recent press briefing."

Tamir Fishman adds, "We expect a substantial weakening of the shekel against the dollar in 2017 as a result of better growth in the US and the opening of an interest rate gap between the US and the rest of the world, including Israel. On the other hand, an expansive monetary policy is expected to continue in Europe, and political instability is likely to weaken the euro."

Growth forecasts for Israel in the coming year average 3.2%, similar to the revised forecast published by the Bank of Israel earlier this week. The Bank of Israel stated that this forecast "reflects a gradual transition to growth based less on local uses and more on exports: the growth rate in private consumption is projected to gradually moderate, after being relatively rapid, compared with growth in other uses and in GDP. On the other hand, exports are expected to grow more rapidly than in the past, since the international agencies are predicting a gradual recovery in world trade."

Eight firms predict that the interest rate in Israel will remain unchanged at its current low point of 0.1% until the end of 2017, while five firms expect a moderate rise to 0.25% by the end of next year. Among those predicting no change in the interest rate is Leader Capital Markets. After the Bank of Israel announced earlier this week that it was leaving the interest rate unchanged, Leader Capital Markets stated, "There were no surprises in the announcement. The most significant thing is a revision in the interest rate forecast by the Bank of Israel Research Department, which is assuming a very mild 0.5% rise in the interest rate in the coming years to 0.5% at the end of 2018, a very low level, compared with the projected Fed rate. The Bank of Israel is trying to give the impression that there is no connection between the pace of the Fed's interest rate hikes and that of the Bank of Israel."

Like most of the economic forecasts, those provided to "Globes" by the investment houses and economists last year were only partly borne out, and some of them (on the average) proved to be far from reality. For example, the participants in last year's project (most of whom are also taking part this year) expressed cautious optimism about the performance of the Tel Aviv 25 in 2016, predicting a 6% rise on the year, while the index actually fell 4%. Where investments on the US stock market are concerned, the optimism expressed by the survey participants proved to be over-cautious. The S&P 500 index was up 11% on the year, almost 60% more than the predicted 7% rise. The analysts and economists also misfired in the local macroeconomic sphere. The power of the Israeli economy this year surprised them by growing 3.5% (according to the Bank of Israel's estimates published this week), compared with expected growth of less than 3%. The inflation forecasts for 2016 averaged 0.7%, while inflation was actually negative 0.3% (again, according to the Bank of Israel's latest estimates).

In the foreign exchange market, the predictions were that the shekel would weaken, the average projection being a 0.5% rise in the shekel-dollar exchange rate, while the shekel actually strengthened against the dollar by 1.3%, with the rate reaching NIS 3.85/$. At the same time, someone who gambled on the analysts and economists' forecasts published at the end of 2015 would have achieved fine returns by following the recommendations to invest in shares. Bank shares, the sector most prominent in most of the recommendations, gave investors an average return of 18% on the year. The Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) share, which stood out among the shares that were recommended a year ago, rose by a similar rate. Despite only a partial success, the 2016 forecasts were much better than those given for 2015 at the end of 2014, in which the forecasts and estimates provided were an almost total failure.

